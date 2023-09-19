Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistani movie ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ is finally made available online after injunctions on its release

By Satdeep Gill
Pakistani Punjabi-Urdu film Zindagi Tamasha, originally scheduled for release in theatres in 2020, but halted after receiving threats from religious hardliners, was finally made available to viewers on Youtube.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Virtual influencers: meet the AI-generated figures posing as your new online friends – as they try to sell you stuff
~ Starfield is the latest game to be boycotted by conservatives. This time because of pronouns
~ Is humming healthy? Mmm, here's what the evidence says
~ What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care?
~ Support for both the Voice and Labor drop in latest Essential poll
~ Interactive map reveals state-sanctioned violence against protesters worldwide
~ Cambodia: Dissident, Wife Brutally Assaulted
~ Worried about heat and fire this summer? Here's how to prepare
~ 'Don't say anything about it': why so many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities
~ In China, Albanese might find an economy as uncertain as Japan's 30 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter