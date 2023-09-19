Tolerance.ca
Worried about heat and fire this summer? Here's how to prepare

By Celeste Young, Collaborative Research Fellow, Sustainable Industries and Liveable Cities (ISILC), Victoria University
Nima Izadyar, Lecturer, Victoria University
Roger Jones, Professorial Research Fellow, Victoria University
The Northern Hemisphere summer brought catastrophic fires and floods to many countries. Down south, the winter was the hottest ever recorded in Australia, fuelled by record ocean temperatures.

Small wonder many Australians are worried about what summer will bring, as a likely El Niño threatens hot and dry fire weather. In the early southern spring, the fire season has already kicked off in New…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
