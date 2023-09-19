Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is humming healthy? Mmm, here's what the evidence says

By Gemma Perry, Post doctoral researcher, Bond University
William Forde Thompson, Professor, Faculty of Society & Design, Bond University
There are plenty of health claims about humming. They include reducing stress, helping you breathe more easily, relieving sinus congestion, lowering your blood pressure and lifting your mood.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Virtual influencers: meet the AI-generated figures posing as your new online friends – as they try to sell you stuff
~ Starfield is the latest game to be boycotted by conservatives. This time because of pronouns
~ Pakistani movie ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ is finally made available online after injunctions on its release
~ What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care?
~ Support for both the Voice and Labor drop in latest Essential poll
~ Interactive map reveals state-sanctioned violence against protesters worldwide
~ Cambodia: Dissident, Wife Brutally Assaulted
~ Worried about heat and fire this summer? Here's how to prepare
~ 'Don't say anything about it': why so many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities
~ In China, Albanese might find an economy as uncertain as Japan's 30 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter