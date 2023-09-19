Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care?

By Katherine Richardson, Professor in Biological Oceanography, University of Copenhagen
Xuemei Bai, Distinguished Professor, Australian National University
As far as we know, there is exactly one planet in our Solar System – and the galaxy – which hosts life. And you’re on it.

For the first 800 million years, Earth was dead. Then life began making itself at home. For over three billion years, lifeforms have helped shape their own environment. Earth’s energy balance (commonly known as the climate) and its interactions with trillions of species is the main determinant of environmental conditions.

As you know, one species – ours – is exceptionally good at changing our environment to suit us. The problem is, we’re now too good…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Virtual influencers: meet the AI-generated figures posing as your new online friends – as they try to sell you stuff
~ Starfield is the latest game to be boycotted by conservatives. This time because of pronouns
~ Pakistani movie ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ is finally made available online after injunctions on its release
~ Is humming healthy? Mmm, here's what the evidence says
~ Support for both the Voice and Labor drop in latest Essential poll
~ Interactive map reveals state-sanctioned violence against protesters worldwide
~ Cambodia: Dissident, Wife Brutally Assaulted
~ Worried about heat and fire this summer? Here's how to prepare
~ 'Don't say anything about it': why so many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities
~ In China, Albanese might find an economy as uncertain as Japan's 30 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter