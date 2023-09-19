Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Dissident, Wife Brutally Assaulted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Agriculture entrepreneur Nak Ny was arrested on December 11, 2020, after posting sarcastic comments on social media about then-Prime Minister Hun Sen’s remarks on declaring a state of emergency.  © Facebook/Nak Ny (Bangkok) – Men with metal batons viciously attacked a dissident and his wife in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on September 12, 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Ny Nak remains hospitalized with serious wounds to his head and extremities. The attack shares similarities with assaults reported earlier in 2023 against members of the opposition Candlelight Party, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Virtual influencers: meet the AI-generated figures posing as your new online friends – as they try to sell you stuff
~ Starfield is the latest game to be boycotted by conservatives. This time because of pronouns
~ Pakistani movie ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ is finally made available online after injunctions on its release
~ Is humming healthy? Mmm, here's what the evidence says
~ What are ‘planetary boundaries’ and why should we care?
~ Support for both the Voice and Labor drop in latest Essential poll
~ Interactive map reveals state-sanctioned violence against protesters worldwide
~ Worried about heat and fire this summer? Here's how to prepare
~ 'Don't say anything about it': why so many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities
~ In China, Albanese might find an economy as uncertain as Japan's 30 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter