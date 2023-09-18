Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tests that diagnose diseases are less reliable than you’d expect. Here’s why

By Adrian Barnett, Professor of Statistics, Queensland University of Technology
Nicole White, Senior Research Fellow - Statistics, Queensland University of Technology
Many diagnostic tests are far from 100% accurate – and even in the era of big data and machine learning, they never will be.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Don't say anything about it': why so many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities
~ In China, Albanese might find an economy as uncertain as Japan's 30 years ago
~ Global corporate power is 'out of control', but reports of democracy’s death are greatly exaggerated
~ How a 16th century Italian anatomist came up with the word 'placenta': it reminded him of a cake
~ What helps students cope with academic setbacks? Our research shows a sense of belonging at school is key
~ The NDIS has a parent problem. Changes could involve parents more in disability support and reduce stress
~ State and territory ballots will be counted differently at the Voice referendum – is that fair?
~ International students are not to blame for Canada's housing crisis
~ Canada’s war crimes investigation may not deter Russia, but it matters to Ukrainians
~ Discovering the universe from our own backyards
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter