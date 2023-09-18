What helps students cope with academic setbacks? Our research shows a sense of belonging at school is key
By Keiko CP Bostwick, Postdoctoral research fellow, UNSW Sydney
Andrew J Martin, Scientia Professor and Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Emma Burns, ARC DECRA Fellow and Senior Lecturer, Macquarie University
Rebecca J Collie, Scientia Associate Professor of Educational Psychology, UNSW Sydney
Our study – based on a survey of more than 70,000 NSW high school students – looked at what impacts upon their ‘academic buoyancy’.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, September 18, 2023