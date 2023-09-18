Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The NDIS has a parent problem. Changes could involve parents more in disability support and reduce stress

By Trevor Mazzucchelli, Associate professor, Curtin University
Bruce Tonge, Professor Child adolescent and developmental psychiatry, Monash University
Kirsten Baird-Bate, PhD Research Candidate, School of Early Childhood and Inclusive Education, Queensland University of Technology
Sharon Dawe, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Griffith University
Parents are their child’s first and most important supports. Parents and carers of children with disability need help to maximise this relationship – and the NDIS should provide it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'Don't say anything about it': why so many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities
~ In China, Albanese might find an economy as uncertain as Japan's 30 years ago
~ Global corporate power is 'out of control', but reports of democracy’s death are greatly exaggerated
~ How a 16th century Italian anatomist came up with the word 'placenta': it reminded him of a cake
~ Tests that diagnose diseases are less reliable than you’d expect. Here’s why
~ What helps students cope with academic setbacks? Our research shows a sense of belonging at school is key
~ State and territory ballots will be counted differently at the Voice referendum – is that fair?
~ International students are not to blame for Canada's housing crisis
~ Canada’s war crimes investigation may not deter Russia, but it matters to Ukrainians
~ Discovering the universe from our own backyards
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter