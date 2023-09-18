Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wild animals leave DNA on plants, making them easier to track – here’s what scientists found in a Ugandan rainforest

By Patrick Omeja, Senior Research Fellow and Field Director, Makerere University Biological Field Station, Makerere University
The world is losing animals at an alarming rate due to habitat degradation, climate change and illegal human activities in the wildlife protected areas. In fact, it is estimated that, by 2100, more than half of Africa’s bird and mammal species could be lost.

Efforts to conserve biodiversity depend on information about which animals are where. Tracking wildlife is instrumental. Existing tracking methods include…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bill C-22 will provide income security to Canadians with disabilities, but it needs to be done right
~ Ethiopia: UN Human Rights Council must renew the mandate of its investigative body as crisis spreads to other parts of the country.
~ Nigeria's slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun, explores a rich past that also reflects the world today
~ Kenya's new urban school meal plan is ambitious – it could offer lessons for scaling up
~ Corruption in South Africa: would paying whistleblowers help?
~ France used 10% less electricity last winter – three valuable lessons in fighting climate change
~ Medical gaslighting: when conditions turn out not to be 'all in the mind'
~ Shops and restaurants can help blur class lines but interactions may not be meaningful enough to boost social mobility
~ Violence against workers increased during the pandemic – our research shows how it affected them
~ 'Something special, otherworldly': why so many people are making maritime pilgrimages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter