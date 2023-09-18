Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's new urban school meal plan is ambitious – it could offer lessons for scaling up

By Elisheba Kiru, Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Aulo Gelli, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
More than 250,000 children in public primary schools in Nairobi will receive regular subsidised school meals provided by the county government. The Dishi Na County programme is Kenya’s first in an urban setting. The national school meal programme set up in 2009 serves more than 1.5 million children in rural drought-affected counties. We asked Elisheba Kiru, who studies education and empowerment, and Aulo Gelli, whose focus is food…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bill C-22 will provide income security to Canadians with disabilities, but it needs to be done right
~ Ethiopia: UN Human Rights Council must renew the mandate of its investigative body as crisis spreads to other parts of the country.
~ Wild animals leave DNA on plants, making them easier to track – here’s what scientists found in a Ugandan rainforest
~ Nigeria's slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun, explores a rich past that also reflects the world today
~ Corruption in South Africa: would paying whistleblowers help?
~ France used 10% less electricity last winter – three valuable lessons in fighting climate change
~ Medical gaslighting: when conditions turn out not to be 'all in the mind'
~ Shops and restaurants can help blur class lines but interactions may not be meaningful enough to boost social mobility
~ Violence against workers increased during the pandemic – our research shows how it affected them
~ 'Something special, otherworldly': why so many people are making maritime pilgrimages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS