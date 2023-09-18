Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medical gaslighting: when conditions turn out not to be 'all in the mind'

By Caitjan Gainty, Senior Lecturer in the History of Science, Technology and Medicine, King's College London
Gaslight, a psychological thriller starring Ingrid Bergman, was a box-office hit when it was released in 1944, but its time in the limelight could have ended there. However, the ruse employed by its villain gave the work remarkable staying power.

Set in 1880s London, the story plays out in the upper-middle-class, gas-lit home of Gregory and Paula Anton. Gregory is intent on making Paula think she is going insane so that he can have her committed to a mental institution and claim her inheritance. He attempts to convince…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bill C-22 will provide income security to Canadians with disabilities, but it needs to be done right
~ Ethiopia: UN Human Rights Council must renew the mandate of its investigative body as crisis spreads to other parts of the country.
~ Wild animals leave DNA on plants, making them easier to track – here’s what scientists found in a Ugandan rainforest
~ Nigeria's slick Netflix epic, Jagun Jagun, explores a rich past that also reflects the world today
~ Kenya's new urban school meal plan is ambitious – it could offer lessons for scaling up
~ Corruption in South Africa: would paying whistleblowers help?
~ France used 10% less electricity last winter – three valuable lessons in fighting climate change
~ Shops and restaurants can help blur class lines but interactions may not be meaningful enough to boost social mobility
~ Violence against workers increased during the pandemic – our research shows how it affected them
~ 'Something special, otherworldly': why so many people are making maritime pilgrimages
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter