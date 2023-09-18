Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Something special, otherworldly': why so many people are making maritime pilgrimages

By Anne Bailey, Associate Member of the History Faculty, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Modern pilgrims are increasingly turning to the waves in search of more creative and contemporary ways to explore their faith and its history.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
