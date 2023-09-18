Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tears, compromise, divorce – what it's like to leave the UK because of Brexit

By Nando Sigona, Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into Superdiversity, University of Birmingham
Nicole and Hemmo have two children. Our team visited them at home just a few days before they moved to the Netherlands. Piles of boxes filled every room of the house, ready to be shipped over the coming days. Althought they had lived in the UK for several years, Brexit forced them to reassess where their family’s future lay.

Nicole, who is German and has two children, told us:

Leaving feels like a funeral, because you don’t realise what’s going to happen until too late, because you’re so busy with doing things beforehand, preparing for it and then once it has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
