Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: reports suggest that Russia has been deliberately targeting journalists – which is a war crime

By Kelly Bjorklund, PhD Candidate, Staffordshire University
Simon J Smith, Associate Professor of Security and International Relations, Staffordshire University
At least 15 media workers have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale war in February 2022. Along with targeting civilians, hospitals, schools, orphanages, residential buildings, communications centres and places of worship, the Russian state has been accused by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine of deliberately targeting journalists.

© The Conversation -
