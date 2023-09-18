Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump on trial: experts answer key legal and political questions about what could happen next

By Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Julie M Norman, Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations & Co-Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
Donald Trump has notoriously become the only former US president to face a criminal indictment — much less four. Opinions on the prosecutions, predictably, break along partisan lines.

But whether one subscribes to the Trump as victim or villain narratives, the high-stakes charges raise profound legal and political questions. Here’s what’s at stake.

Can a president be indicted?


The US constitution doesn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
