Human Rights Observatory

Well behind at halftime: here’s how to get the UN Sustainable Development Goals back on track

By Cameron Allen, Research Fellow, Monash University
Shirin Malekpour, Senior Lecturer and Research Lead, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Our research shows the world is not on track to achieve any of the Sustainable Development Goals. But with decisive action, we can still achieve a fairer, more sustainable and prosperous future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
