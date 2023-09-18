Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Big Bang of Numbers' – The Conversation's book club explores how math alone could create the universe with author Manil Suri

By Maggie Villiger, Senior Science + Technology Editor
The Conversation U.S. launched its new book club with a bang – talking to mathematician Manil Suri about his nonfiction work “The Big Bang of Numbers: How to Build the Universe Using Only Math.” Suri, a previous author…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Well behind at halftime: here’s how to get the UN Sustainable Development Goals back on track
~ What ancient Greek stories of humans transformed into plants can teach us about fragility and resilience
~ What happens if you need to pee while you're asleep?
~ Sickle cell disease can be deadly, and the persistent health inequities facing Black Americans worsen the problem
~ Dopamine is a brain chemical famously linked to mood and pleasure − but researchers have found multiple types of dopamine neurons with different functions
~ Desert dust storms carry human-made toxic pollutants, and the health risk extends indoors
~ Keeping your cool in a warming world: 8 steps to help manage eco-anxiety
~ What are the liberal arts? A literature scholar explains
~ Racial trauma has profound mental health consequence - a Black clinical psychologist explains and offers 5 ways to heal
~ India and Vietnam are partnering with the US to counter China − even as Biden claims that's not his goal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS