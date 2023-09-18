Desert dust storms carry human-made toxic pollutants, and the health risk extends indoors
By Claire Williams Bridgwater, Research Professor in Environmental Science, American University
Fatin Samara, Professor of Environmental Science, American University of Sharjah
Desert dust storms are increasingly picking up materials like sewage, herbicides and other human-made waste and transporting them on tiny particles that are easy to inhale.
- Monday, September 18, 2023