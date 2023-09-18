Tolerance.ca
Colombia: Ensure Justice for Army Killings

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC) – Colombian authorities should ensure independent and impartial investigations in cases of soldiers allegedly responsible for killing civilians during a military operation in March 2022, Human Rights Watch said today as it submitted an amicus brief to the country’s Constitutional Court. Human Rights Watch, in the brief, said that the investigation should be carried out in the civilian justice system; not in military courts. The case concerns a military operation conducted in March 2022, in the town of Alto Remanso, in the southern state of Putumayo that left 11 people dead. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
