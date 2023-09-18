Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Algeria: Freedom of Association, Assembly Under Attack

By Human Rights Watch
An Algerian demonstrator holds the Algerian national flag as he stage a protest against the government in Algiers, Algeria, Friday, Nov.29, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Toufik Doudou   HRW Contribution for the Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association’s Country Visit to Algeria (September 16 - 26, 2023) (Beirut) – Algerian authorities have crushed civic space over the past four years, Human Rights Watch said today, in a briefing paper it submitted to the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association, Clément…


© Human Rights Watch -
