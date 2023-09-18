Tolerance.ca
Neighbours vs Friends: we found out which beloved show fans mourned more when it ended

By Adam Gerace, Senior Lecturer and Head of Course - Positive Psychology, CQUniversity Australia
Have you either felt a sense of loss after binging the final episodes of a television series?

Perhaps you’ve experienced this sadness on reaching the last page of a book that you’d been reading for months? Or maybe you held off watching the final instalment of a movie franchise for as long as possible because you anticipated the emptiness that would come once your time with the characters was over?

If you have dreaded or felt downhearted at a fictitious ending, you’re not alone.

Across all media, audiences develop relationships with their favourite characters.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
