Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Harmful ‘Prostitution’ Resolution Passes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sex workers wear masks while asking for the clubs where they work not to close, during an event on International Women's Day in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2023. © 2023 Juan Medina/Reuters (Brussels) – The European Parliament passed a resolution against “prostitution” on September 14, 2023, but removed some of its most harmful parts, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliament adopted a non-binding report, Regulation of Prostitution in the EU: Its Cross-Border Implications and Impact on Gender Equality and Women’s Rights, but rejected “calls for an EU-wide approach based…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
