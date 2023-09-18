Tolerance.ca
New UN Guidance on Children’s Rights and the Environment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children playing along the broken bank of the Shibsha River at Dakop Upazilla, Khulna, Bangladesh, August 26, 2023.  © 2023 Piyas Biswas/ SOPA Images via AP Photo Today, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child launches new guidance for governments on protecting children’s rights in the face of climate change and other environmental crises. From toxic pollution in Zambia and harmful plastics recycling in Turkey, to rising sea levels affecting housing in Panama and higher temperatures diminishing food supplies in Canada, environmental crises pose immense…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
