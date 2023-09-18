Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who really benefits from private health insurance rebates? Not people who need cover the most

By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Judith Liu, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Oklahoma
Nathan Kettlewell, Chancellor's Research Fellow, Economics Discipline Group, University of Technology Sydney
The Australian government spends A$6.7 billion a year on private health insurance rebates. These rebates are the government’s contribution towards the costs of individuals’ premiums.

But our analysis shows higher rebates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
