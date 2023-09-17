Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We gave $7,500 to people experiencing homelessness — here's what happened next

By Jiaying Zhao, Associate Professor, Psychology, University of British Columbia
Anita Palepu, Professor of Medicine, University of British Columbia
Daniel Daly-Grafstein, PhD student in statistics, University of British Columbia
Homelessness is a deeply misunderstood and complex issue. When people hear the term, they tend to associate it with mental illness or problematic substance use. Individuals experiencing homelessness are heavily stigmatized, dehumanized and perceived to be less competent and trustworthy. But the reality is far more complicated than these perceptions.

A 2020…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
