Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Resistance to antibiotics in northern Nigeria: what bacteria are prevalent, and which drugs work against them

By Fred C. Tenover, Distinguished Research Professor of Microbiology, University of Dayton
Nubwa Medugu, Clinical Microbiologist , Nile University of Nigeria
Antimicrobial resistance – the ability of microorganisms to resist drugs that have been developed to control them – is a severe problem in African countries. The continent has the highest global burden of antimicrobial-resistant infections, with 114.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

One of the causes of resistance is inappropriate use of antibiotics. Using the wrong antibiotic to treat an infection enables…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yoweri Museveni: ageing Uganda president rides on the memory of his past heroics
~ Continuing the Fight for Jailed Rights Defenders in Belarus
~ Libya dam collapse: engineering expert raises questions about management
~ Egypt: US to Provide Security Assistance Despite Repression
~ Over-compliance with unilateral sanctions hurts human rights
~ Libya dam collapse happened because of bad management, not bad weather
~ Despite legal costs awarded to Rogers-Shaw, the competition commissioner’s challenge to the telecom merger was not a waste of taxpayer money
~ Time to revoke death penalty for social media dissent, UN experts urge
~ In Russia, it's the state against the internet
~ Water scarcity and its impact on period poverty in Jamaica
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter