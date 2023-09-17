Tolerance.ca
Continuing the Fight for Jailed Rights Defenders in Belarus

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Viasna rights group, centre, sits in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, January 5, 2023. © 2023 Vitaly Pivovarchyk/BelTA via AP Photo Two years ago today, a group of international and Belarusian human rights organizations gathered to discuss how best to support our detained colleagues from the prominent Belarusian rights group Viasna. At the time, seven Viasna members were behind bars on trumped-up criminal charges in reprisal for their courageous human rights work in Belarus. Many other Viasna activists…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
