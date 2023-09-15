Tolerance.ca
Egypt: US to Provide Security Assistance Despite Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, February 24, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Alex Brandon (Washington, DC, September 15, 2023) – The Biden administration’s decision to waive human rights conditions to provide nearly the full amount of security assistance to Egypt disregards the Egyptian government’s ongoing repressive policies, Human Rights Watch said today.   The State Department announced on September 14, 2023 that the United States government government would provide the $235 million, which could have been withheld, in Fiscal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
