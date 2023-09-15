Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over-compliance with unilateral sanctions hurts human rights

Unilateral sanctions and over-compliance are threatening the health and well-being of people across the world, an independent UN human right expert warned on Friday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya dam collapse happened because of bad management, not bad weather
~ Despite legal costs awarded to Rogers-Shaw, the competition commissioner’s challenge to the telecom merger was not a waste of taxpayer money
~ Time to revoke death penalty for social media dissent, UN experts urge
~ In Russia, it's the state against the internet
~ Water scarcity and its impact on period poverty in Jamaica
~ Bidenomics: why it's more likely to win the 2024 election than many people think
~ Sustainable use of natural resources: lessons from Pantanal communities
~ NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial
~ Kyrgyzstan: Authorities’ attempt to shut down media outlet is a dark day for press freedom
~ An Opportunity to Embrace a Human Rights Economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter