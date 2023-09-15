Despite legal costs awarded to Rogers-Shaw, the competition commissioner’s challenge to the telecom merger was not a waste of taxpayer money
By Jennifer Quaid, Associate Professor & Vice-Dean Research, Civil Law Section, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Enforcement agencies like the Competition Bureau have a duty to pursue cases they consider to be well-founded and in the public interest. But it’s unrealistic to expect they will win every time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 15, 2023