Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite legal costs awarded to Rogers-Shaw, the competition commissioner’s challenge to the telecom merger was not a waste of taxpayer money

By Jennifer Quaid, Associate Professor & Vice-Dean Research, Civil Law Section, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Enforcement agencies like the Competition Bureau have a duty to pursue cases they consider to be well-founded and in the public interest. But it’s unrealistic to expect they will win every time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Over-compliance with unilateral sanctions hurts human rights
~ Libya dam collapse happened because of bad management, not bad weather
~ Time to revoke death penalty for social media dissent, UN experts urge
~ In Russia, it's the state against the internet
~ Water scarcity and its impact on period poverty in Jamaica
~ Bidenomics: why it's more likely to win the 2024 election than many people think
~ Sustainable use of natural resources: lessons from Pantanal communities
~ NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial
~ Kyrgyzstan: Authorities’ attempt to shut down media outlet is a dark day for press freedom
~ An Opportunity to Embrace a Human Rights Economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter