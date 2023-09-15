Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Authorities’ attempt to shut down media outlet is a dark day for press freedom

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that the Kyrgyzstani authorities have filed a lawsuit to shut down Kloop Media Public Foundation, a not-for-profit independent media organization, Maisy Weicherding, Researcher for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International, said: “Kloop Media is a respected independent voice that strives to provide reporting about the human rights situation in […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Authorities’ attempt to shut down media outlet is a dark day for press freedom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Time to revoke death penalty for social media dissent, UN experts urge
~ In Russia, it's the state against the internet
~ Water scarcity and its impact on period poverty in Jamaica
~ Bidenomics: why it's more likely to win the 2024 election than many people think
~ Sustainable use of natural resources: lessons from Pantanal communities
~ NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial
~ An Opportunity to Embrace a Human Rights Economy
~ Anxiety can often be a drag on creativity, upending the trope of the tortured artist
~ Can at-home DNA tests predict how you'll respond to your medications? Pharmacists explain the risks and benefits of pharmacogenetic testing
~ The president loves ice cream, and a senator has a new girlfriend – these personal details may seem trivial, but can help reduce political polarization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter