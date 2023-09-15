Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: World Leaders Should Spotlight Global Crises

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN member countries address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 25, 2021. © 2021 Kena Betancur/Pool Photo via AP © (New York, September 15, 2023) – World leaders attending the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly should urge accountability for the world’s human rights crises, Human Rights Watch said today. More than 140 leaders are expected in New York City for the UN’s annual General Debate, its most high-profile event of the year, which runs from September 19 to 26, 2023. Government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Time to revoke death penalty for social media dissent, UN experts urge
~ In Russia, it's the state against the internet
~ Water scarcity and its impact on period poverty in Jamaica
~ Bidenomics: why it's more likely to win the 2024 election than many people think
~ Sustainable use of natural resources: lessons from Pantanal communities
~ NASA report finds no evidence that UFOs are extraterrestrial
~ Kyrgyzstan: Authorities’ attempt to shut down media outlet is a dark day for press freedom
~ An Opportunity to Embrace a Human Rights Economy
~ Anxiety can often be a drag on creativity, upending the trope of the tortured artist
~ Can at-home DNA tests predict how you'll respond to your medications? Pharmacists explain the risks and benefits of pharmacogenetic testing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter