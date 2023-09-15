Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Opportunity to Embrace a Human Rights Economy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A group of girls at work in a field in Chitwan district, Nepal, March 3, 2020.  © 2020 Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images Next week, a high-level summit will convene under the auspices of the United Nations General Assembly to chart a path to meet the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. The quadrennial summit marks the halfway point for achieving the SDGs, on which progress has stalled or even reversed. At this critical juncture, world leaders should acknowledge the enormous impact of international financial institutions on realizing the SDGs and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
