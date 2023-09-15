Can at-home DNA tests predict how you'll respond to your medications? Pharmacists explain the risks and benefits of pharmacogenetic testing
By Kayla B. Rowe, Fellow in Clinical Pharmacogenomics, University of Pittsburgh
Lucas Berenbrok, Associate Professor of Pharmacy and Therapeutics, University of Pittsburgh
Philip Empey, Associate Professor of Pharmacogenomics, University of Pittsburgh
Have you ever wondered why certain medications don’t seem to work as well for you as they do for others? This variability in drug response is what pharmacogenomic testing hopes to explain by looking at the genes within your DNA.
Pharmacogenomics, or PGx, is the study of how genes affect your response to medications. Genes…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 15, 2023