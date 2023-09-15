Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scotland's legal go-ahead for safer drug consumption rooms is a gamechanger

By James Nicholls, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, University of Stirling
With drug policy a Westminster matter, Holyrood has sought to address drug harms as a public health issue rather than a criminal one. This new pilot is a critical milestone in taking a new approach.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
