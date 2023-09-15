Surgery is facing its #MeToo moment – here's what needs to be done now
By Sarah Steele, Deputy Director, Intellectual Forum at Jesus College in the University of Cambridge, and Researcher for the Department of Social and Political Sciences, Bocconi University, University of Cambridge
As the NHS seeks to heal and care, it now faces a challenge of introspection, driven by alarming revelations. Research released this week has shone a harsh light on the widespread issue of sexual misconduct within the surgical profession, causing ripples of shock and outrage throughout the UK.
Harrowing accounts of female doctors being sexually harassed, assaulted and even raped by their colleagues, highlight an urgent issue that must be addressed.
