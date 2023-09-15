Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How weather 'blocks' have triggered more extreme heatwaves and floods across Europe

By Tim Woollings, Professor in Physical Climate Science, University of Oxford
On several occasions this summer, Europe’s weather seemed to get itself stuck, leading to prolonged heatwaves and floods. In the UK, a long hot and dry spell throughout May and June gave way to a similarly persistent cool and wet period.

In September, Europe saw widespread flooding in southern Europe while the UK basked in its longest ever September heatwave. These were all the result of “blocked” weather patterns.

So what is blocking – and are events like this here to stay?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anxiety can often be a drag on creativity, upending the trope of the tortured artist
~ Can at-home DNA tests predict how you'll respond to your medications? Pharmacists explain the risks and benefits of pharmacogenetic testing
~ The president loves ice cream, and a senator has a new girlfriend – these personal details may seem trivial, but can help reduce political polarization
~ Ransom or realism? A closer look at Biden’s prisoner swap deal with Iran
~ Alzheimer's disease is partly genetic − studying the genes that delay decline in some may lead to treatments for all
~ US autoworkers launch historic strike: 3 questions answered
~ Morocco earthquake: why traditional earthen architecture is not to blame for the destruction communities have endured
~ An X-Files expert on the show's enduring appeal – 30 years on
~ Scotland's legal go-ahead for safer drug consumption rooms is a gamechanger
~ Why taxing 'junk food' to tackle obesity isn't as simple as it seems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter