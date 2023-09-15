Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya flood disaster: scale of the catastrophe must bring the two warring factions together

By Dina Rezk, Lecturer in Middle Eastern History, University of Reading
A century ago, the coastal city of Derna was well known for picture-perfect beaches, palm trees and whitewashed villas mainly inhabited by Libya’s Italian colonial occupiers. Today, in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, which brought 400mm of rain to the region, overwhelming two dams and sweeping millions of tons of water across the city, much of Derna has been flooded. Entire suburbs are reported to have been washed into the seaThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anxiety can often be a drag on creativity, upending the trope of the tortured artist
~ Can at-home DNA tests predict how you'll respond to your medications? Pharmacists explain the risks and benefits of pharmacogenetic testing
~ The president loves ice cream, and a senator has a new girlfriend – these personal details may seem trivial, but can help reduce political polarization
~ Ransom or realism? A closer look at Biden’s prisoner swap deal with Iran
~ Alzheimer's disease is partly genetic − studying the genes that delay decline in some may lead to treatments for all
~ US autoworkers launch historic strike: 3 questions answered
~ Morocco earthquake: why traditional earthen architecture is not to blame for the destruction communities have endured
~ An X-Files expert on the show's enduring appeal – 30 years on
~ Scotland's legal go-ahead for safer drug consumption rooms is a gamechanger
~ Why taxing 'junk food' to tackle obesity isn't as simple as it seems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter