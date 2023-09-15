Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happened to Mahsa/Zhina Amini?

By Amnesty International
In September 2022 Mahsa/Zhina Amini, a young woman from Iran’s oppressed Kurdish minority, visited Tehran with her brother. She was stopped and arrested by Iran’s “morality” police (gasht-e ershad), who routinely arbitrarily detain women who do not comply with the country’s abusive and discriminatory compulsory veiling laws.   Eyewitnesses said that police pushed her into a […] The post What happened to Mahsa/Zhina Amini? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Anxiety can often be a drag on creativity, upending the trope of the tortured artist
~ Can at-home DNA tests predict how you'll respond to your medications? Pharmacists explain the risks and benefits of pharmacogenetic testing
~ The president loves ice cream, and a senator has a new girlfriend – these personal details may seem trivial, but can help reduce political polarization
~ Ransom or realism? A closer look at Biden’s prisoner swap deal with Iran
~ Alzheimer's disease is partly genetic − studying the genes that delay decline in some may lead to treatments for all
~ US autoworkers launch historic strike: 3 questions answered
~ Morocco earthquake: why traditional earthen architecture is not to blame for the destruction communities have endured
~ An X-Files expert on the show's enduring appeal – 30 years on
~ Scotland's legal go-ahead for safer drug consumption rooms is a gamechanger
~ Why taxing 'junk food' to tackle obesity isn't as simple as it seems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter