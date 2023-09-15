Tolerance.ca
As Sarah Burton leaves Alexander McQueen, an expert explores her legacy through five iconic designs

By Naomi Braithwaite, Associate Professor in Fashion Marketing and Branding, Nottingham Trent University
Sarah Burton, the creative director for Alexander McQueen, has announced that she is leaving the fashion house after two decades. The spring/summer 2024 collection, launching at Paris Fashion Week on September 30, will be her last.

Burton, born in Macclesfield, initially joined McQueen in 1996The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
