Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A story from a Russian POW camp in Ukraine

By Oleh Kryshtopa
A year ago, this camp was a regular penal colony for Ukrainian prisoners, but its purpose was quickly changed to make it a temporary accommodation for thousands of Russian citizens.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Russia, its the state against the internet
~ Wales' residential speed limit is dropping to 20mph – here's how it should affect accidents and journey times
~ Jamais vu: the science behind eerie opposite of déjà vu
~ We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming – world leaders offer 4 ways to manage this dangerous time
~ Iran: Crackdown on Dissent Ahead of Protest Anniversary
~ Electric vehicle fires are very rare. The risk for petrol and diesel vehicles is at least 20 times higher
~ iPhone switching to USB-C is a win for consumers and the environment – but to what extent?
~ How can I lower my cholesterol? Do supplements work? How about psyllium or probiotics?
~ What does Kim Jong Un stand to gain from his meeting with Vladimir Putin?
~ A Haunting of Venice: a Gothic horror, supernatural, Agatha Christie murder mystery which all becomes quite camp
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter