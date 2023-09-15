Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wales' residential speed limit is dropping to 20mph – here's how it should affect accidents and journey times

By Charles Musselwhite, Professor of Psychology, Aberystwyth University
Peter Merriman, Professor of Human Geography, Aberystwyth University
The Welsh government wants to make residential roads safer and quieter but not everybody agrees with dropping the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
