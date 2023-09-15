Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming – world leaders offer 4 ways to manage this dangerous time

By Jonathan Symons, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
A new report explores options for managing the period after global warming exceeds 1.5℃. This is called ‘climate overshoot’, because we’re pushing past the safe zone into dangerous climate change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Crackdown on Dissent Ahead of Protest Anniversary
~ Electric vehicle fires are very rare. The risk for petrol and diesel vehicles is at least 20 times higher
~ iPhone switching to USB-C is a win for consumers and the environment – but to what extent?
~ How can I lower my cholesterol? Do supplements work? How about psyllium or probiotics?
~ What does Kim Jong Un stand to gain from his meeting with Vladimir Putin?
~ A Haunting of Venice: a Gothic horror, supernatural, Agatha Christie murder mystery which all becomes quite camp
~ Another day, another roadblock: how should NZ law deal with disruptive climate protests?
~ Recognition versus reality: Lessons from 30 years of talking about a Palestinian state
~ Ontario needs to remove barriers to child-care subsidies for low-income families
~ Our planet is burning in unexpected ways - here’s how we can protect people and nature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter