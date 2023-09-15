Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Crackdown on Dissent Ahead of Protest Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Middle East Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have ramped up their repression on civil society as the one-year anniversary of the death in custody of Mahsa Jina Amini that resulted nationwide protests nears, Human Rights Watch said today. All delegations of UN member states meeting Iranian counterparts during the annual UN General Assembly leaders’ week in New York should raise the plight of activists and put it at the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We are poised to pass 1.5℃ of global warming – world leaders offer 4 ways to manage this dangerous time
~ Electric vehicle fires are very rare. The risk for petrol and diesel vehicles is at least 20 times higher
~ iPhone switching to USB-C is a win for consumers and the environment – but to what extent?
~ How can I lower my cholesterol? Do supplements work? How about psyllium or probiotics?
~ What does Kim Jong Un stand to gain from his meeting with Vladimir Putin?
~ A Haunting of Venice: a Gothic horror, supernatural, Agatha Christie murder mystery which all becomes quite camp
~ Another day, another roadblock: how should NZ law deal with disruptive climate protests?
~ Recognition versus reality: Lessons from 30 years of talking about a Palestinian state
~ Ontario needs to remove barriers to child-care subsidies for low-income families
~ Our planet is burning in unexpected ways - here’s how we can protect people and nature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter