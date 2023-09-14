Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What does Kim Jong Un stand to gain from his meeting with Vladimir Putin?

By Justin Hastings, Lecturer in International Relations and Comparative Politics, University of Sydney
Russia can offer advanced military and satellite technology know-how to the North – as well as the promise of a future economic partner.The Conversation


© The Conversation
