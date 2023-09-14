A Haunting of Venice: a Gothic horror, supernatural, Agatha Christie murder mystery which all becomes quite camp
By Stuart Richards, Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
Agatha Christie regularly drew upon the supernatural to generate a feeling of uncertainty. We – the audience, and the ensemble of characters – are given limited information regarding a murder.
This uncertainty, ultimately, concerns the fear of death. Is something more sinister, dangerous and supernatural at play? Witches, seances and hauntings often appeared as devices in Christie’s writing to generate these macabre tones.
A séance is faked in The Sittaford Mystery. A ghost supposedly haunts a house in Sleeping Murder. Witchcraft is a red herring in Murder is Easy, Endless…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 14, 2023