Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Recognition versus reality: Lessons from 30 years of talking about a Palestinian state

By Philip Leech-Ngo, Senior Research Fellow, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The history of Palestinian statehood is marked by shifts in four sovereignty categories. Understanding them can shed light on the complex dynamics and key challenges in Palestine’s statehood pursuit.The Conversation


