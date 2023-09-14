Ontario needs to remove barriers to child-care subsidies for low-income families
By Michal Perlman, Professor of Applied Psychology and Human Development, University of Toronto
Petr Varmuza, Assistant Researcher, Perlman Lab, Ontario Institute for the Studies of Education, University of Toronto
Samantha Burns, Ph.D. Student, Developmental Psychology and Education, University of Toronto
For vulnerable and marginalized groups, access to early learning and child care remains uncertain. Inclusive access must become a top priority to achieve affordable care for all families.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 14, 2023