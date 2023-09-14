Our planet is burning in unexpected ways - here’s how we can protect people and nature
By Luke Kelly, Associate Professor in Quantitative Ecology, The University of Melbourne
David Bowman, Professor of Pyrogeography and Fire Science, University of Tasmania
Ella Plumanns Pouton, PhD candidate, The University of Melbourne
Grant Williamson, Research Fellow in Environmental Science, University of Tasmania
Michael-Shawn Fletcher, Professor in Biogeography, The University of Melbourne
We used satellite data to create global maps of where and how fires are burning. Fire season lasts two weeks longer than it used to and fires are more intense. But there are regional differences.
