Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Navigating the complexities of caregiving for dementia in South Asian communities

By Navjot Gill, Doctoral Candidate, Aging, Health and Well-being, University of Waterloo
In 2020, an estimated 597,000 individuals were living with dementia in Canada. By 2030, that number is expected to increase to almost one million, and by 2050, almost 1.7 million.

Dementia is a global struggle affecting many around the world. In South Asian communities, an intricate tapestry of cultures, languages and traditions engenders a caregiving dynamic for those living with dementia. Dementia care in South Asian households is nuanced and complex and is shaped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
